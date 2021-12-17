PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL SOON EAT HUMBLE PIE – LUBINDA

… says unless President Hichilema goes back to his campaign narrative and starts to implement programmes to deliver on his promises, he is bound to ride the wind.

Lusaka … Friday, December 17, 2021

Patriotic Front PF vice president Hon. Given Lubinda says unless President Hichilema tones down and gets to grasp the realities of the tasks ahead, he is bound to eat humble pie.

Hon. Lubinda says the PF has been following the self aggrandizement by President Hakainde Hichilema eversince he was elected.

He said everywhere President Hichilema has gone he has presented himself as the messiah of of Zambia.

The former Justice Minister and Kabwata lawmaker said while he is at liberty to decide how to potray himself, people can only observe either silently or because of the office he occupies and may comment.

and that is to be very soon.

” The case in point is the IMF deal and its consequences on the lives of Zambians. No sooner than he had understood how governments negotiate international agreements, he toasted the IMF staff agreement and claimed to be a genius – bragging that what the PF had failed to conclude in 7 years he concluded in 3 months! (had he the courage of consulting his predecessor he should have known better),” Hon. Lubinda said.

Hon. Lubinda says what he and his ministers believe is that Zambians have forgotten the promises on which he was elected.

” Promises such as “UPND and HH will lower price of fuel – the PF sponsored cartel is presently making k 3 per every litre of fuel sold in Zambia. Less than six months after his election he has increased fuel pump prices by almost 30% from k15.59 to k 20.15!!! what is worse is that the highest increase is in diesel which is predominantly used for agriculture and industrial production,” Honm Lubinda said.

” One fact to be understood is that this increase is just the first and has been made 30% in view of the upcoming Kabwata constituency bye elections. soon after January 20th, 2022 further increases will follow. The consequences of this on the cost of living and livelihood of Zambians is going to be unbearable. Bally will have fixed us,” He adds.