PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL SOON EAT HUMBLE PIE – LUBINDA
… says unless President Hichilema goes back to his campaign narrative and starts to implement programmes to deliver on his promises, he is bound to ride the wind.
Lusaka … Friday, December 17, 2021 [Smart Eagles]
Patriotic Front PF vice president Hon. Given Lubinda says unless President Hichilema tones down and gets to grasp the realities of the tasks ahead, he is bound to eat humble pie.
Hon. Lubinda says the PF has been following the self aggrandizement by President Hakainde Hichilema eversince he was elected.
He said everywhere President Hichilema has gone he has presented himself as the messiah of of Zambia.
The former Justice Minister and Kabwata lawmaker said while he is at liberty to decide how to potray himself, people can only observe either silently or because of the office he occupies and may comment.
and that is to be very soon.
Hon. Lubinda adds that unless President Hichilema goes back to his campaign narrative and starts to implement programmes to deliver on his promises, he is bound to ride the wind.
” The case in point is the IMF deal and its consequences on the lives of Zambians. No sooner than he had understood how governments negotiate international agreements, he toasted the IMF staff agreement and claimed to be a genius – bragging that what the PF had failed to conclude in 7 years he concluded in 3 months! (had he the courage of consulting his predecessor he should have known better),” Hon. Lubinda said.
Hon. Lubinda says what he and his ministers believe is that Zambians have forgotten the promises on which he was elected.
” Promises such as “UPND and HH will lower price of fuel – the PF sponsored cartel is presently making k 3 per every litre of fuel sold in Zambia. Less than six months after his election he has increased fuel pump prices by almost 30% from k15.59 to k 20.15!!! what is worse is that the highest increase is in diesel which is predominantly used for agriculture and industrial production,” Honm Lubinda said.
” One fact to be understood is that this increase is just the first and has been made 30% in view of the upcoming Kabwata constituency bye elections. soon after January 20th, 2022 further increases will follow. The consequences of this on the cost of living and livelihood of Zambians is going to be unbearable. Bally will have fixed us,” He adds.
Please Mr. Lubinda disclose the real issues in the fuel procurement which have left this country with a huge challenge.
Then tell us about your involvement in the Mukula scandals.
Look at who is talking! He was given humble pie in Kabwata and gave up politics. Now he has found his voice because he has been favoured by Kasaka. They claim to be rebranding, but it appears like they are leblanding the Sun’s reverse more money in their pockets.
He is better than all of you combined so far. You lied to us on almost everything.
Tell is how were you sustaining the cost of fuel which you didn’t control on the international market.
You used to wrong moves;
1. You paid for the cost in form of subsidies but yet truth paying the middle men. The real cost to us was the opportunity cost on other major sectors of the economy and services. This couple with your criminal attitude of stealing we suffered immensely.
2. You instructed ZRA to remove tax on petroleum products hence making UA suffer again on the loss of income ultimately putting UA into more debt.
Is this the nonsense you call managing the situation. Lying that we can afford the high life while the reality was that you should have been open with us to just state that you can not control the coat of fuel and that the you won’t disturb other important sectors to support a luxury that was not affordable.
Leave this government to fix your mess.
Kuwayawayafye Ba Lubinda . No one pays attention.
What Lubinda is not telling us is why we are in this mess which President HH is attempting to correct.
kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Ba LUbinda amano nayapwa, mwalionaula ubutungulushi pamulandu no kwiba kwenu ba kabolala imwe ne nsoni taamwakwata, Lesa akamikanda bwino. Mwakongola mwalya, mwaiba mwayakana lelo mulande pakutungulula uko mwafililwe? Learn to look in your rear mirror and get facts why Zambians voted your party out. You turn Zambia into your Auto Teller Machines to give girl friends money to build mansions and drive vehicles which rich American people cant buy but such were the type of your girl friends in PF enjoyed. Let Barry rule it is his time. Your time is past and forget dreaming of coming back to govern Zambia.
You are right, PF will NEVER be in power again.