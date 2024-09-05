PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WOOS GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY TO ESTABLISH OFF-GRID ENERGY MIX IN ZAMBIA



Government has in principle agreed with Chinese firm Longi Green Energy Technology Company to undertake the implementation of the development, generation and supply of solar energy in Zambia.



The agreement will see Longi Green Energy collaborate with the government for the development of solar energy infrastructure at household, institutional and national levels.



The agreement will also see Zambia become a Longi Green Energy Technology Company hub that will service the region due to the central positioning.



Longi Green Energy Technology Company based in Xian City in Shaanxi Province, China is the world’s leader in solar energy solutions operating.



ZANIS reports that President Hichilema told Longi Green Energy Technology Company that the government has already reviewed the policy and regulatory framework to transition from monopolistic to an energy mix arrangement to meet the country’s energy needs.



President Hichilema convinced the Chinese firm Longi to support his proposal to have off grid energy solutions that will allow households and communities generate solar power with excess sold and fed to the national grid.



He told Longi Green Energy Technology Company Chairman, Zhengou Li, that he wants critical sectors such as schools, and hospitals, generate solar power at an institutional level.



President Hichilema is confident that the agreement will also see the creation of jobs for Zambians and technology transfer.



President Hichilema said engaging Longi Green Energy Technology Company is part of the implementation process of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships Cooperation Zambia signed with China during his inaugural State Visit to China last year.



He said Independent Power Producers will be co- opted in the project to ensure full sector participation and sustainable or affordable cost reflective tariffs.



President Hichilema pointed out that dependence on hydro power has exposed the country and affected economic activities.



The Head of State said today signals a new era in energy generation, and supply to meet riding energy needs in a changing world of energy dynamics. .



He said government will continue to pursue development of hydro power stations especially in the northern circuit where there’s adequate water bodies in order to balance and supplement solar energy to drive economic activities especially in the manufacturing, as well as mining sector where government has targeted to increase production to 3 million metric tonnes annually in the next 10 years.



Longi Green Energy Technology Company Chairman, Zhengou Li said his firm stands ready to assist Zambia come out of the energy crisis and transition to renewable energy, particularly solar.



Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Li observed that Solar energy has become the cornerstone of economic activities across the globe.



Green Energy Technology Company Head of Operations for Asia and Africa James Jin described Zambia as well positioned for the energy transition due to the endowments at her disposal.



He said Longi Green Energy Technology Company will make Zambia its Energy strategy flagship for Africa, as it has conducive factors and conditions to support energy transition.



Mr Jin shared that Longi spent US$1 billion last year in research to continue innovation in solar energy solutions.



And speaking away from the meeting, President Hichilema said one of his tasks to China while attending the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was to find collaboration partners to invest in solar solutions.



We have an agenda to change fundamentally our energy particularly our electricity mix because we were largely dependent on our hydronpower



He noted that research is key in finding solutions to daily challenges and attainment of development goals.



President Hichilema expressed optimism that with the revival of Mulungushi Textiles, good cotton varieties will be pursued to support the development of the sector.



He observed that investment into research and development can help minimise and manage drought through adoption of drought resistant varieties.



President Hichilema was accompanied to Longi Green Energy Technology Company by Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote, Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila, Zambia’ s Ambassador to China Ivan Zyulu, and other senior government officials.