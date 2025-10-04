PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WRAPS UP SUCCESSFUL UK WORKING VISIT





By Wagon Media | 3rd October 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded a successful three-day working visit to the United Kingdom, where he held high-level discussions with King Charles III and senior British Government officials aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and boosting development partnerships.





The President highlighted that the agreements and collaborations forged during the visit are designed to deliver tangible benefits for Zambians, including job creation, increased investment, and improved resilience in key sectors such as energy.





Following the meetings in London, President Hichilema has since departed for Lusaka, expressing gratitude for the support and prayers of the Zambian people.





The visit reinforces Zambia’s commitment to strategic international cooperation as a driver of national development.