Urgent PRESS STATEMENT



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTACK ON THE UNITED NATIONS DELEGATION CONSTITUTE AN ALARMING ATTEMPT TO INTIMIDATE AND MANIPULATE THE RIGHTS ABUSE INVESTIGATIVE PROCESS – Kasonde Mwenda C-EFF President





JANUARY 24, 2025



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) strongly condemns yesterday’s remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema directed at the United Nations delegation investigating Zambia’s adherence to international standards of freedom of expression. The comments, made during the Presidential Annual Greetings for Members of the Diplomatic Corps on January 23, 2025, are not only unwarranted but constitute an alarming attempt to intimidate and manipulate the investigative process.





President Hichilema’s claims that the UN delegation is “misunderstanding the situation” and his directive for the UN system to focus on “early warning measures” reveal a clear intent to undermine the delegation’s independence and credibility. These remarks, cloaked as concern, are nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to deflect scrutiny from the numerous allegations of human rights abuses that have plagued his administration since he assumed office in 2021.





*A DISTURBING PATTERN OF MANIPULATION*



President Hichilema’s administration has consistently exhibited a disturbing pattern of interfering in serious matters of governance, justice, and human rights. His repeated habit of commenting on matters before the courts, as seen in the controversial eligibility case of his predecessor Edgar Lungu, undermines judicial independence and the rule of law.





Now, he has extended this interference to the UN delegation, led by the highly esteemed Irene Khan, an internationally recognized advocate for human rights and social justice. Such actions raise serious concerns about the sincerity of this administration’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and respecting international standards of governance.





A GOVERNMENT IN DENIAL OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS



President Hichilema’s assertion that “the fight against corruption is not equivalent to the loss of human rights” is a blatant attempt to trivialize and dismiss genuine concerns about the erosion of freedoms in Zambia. While the fight against corruption is important, it must never serve as a pretext for stifling dissent, silencing journalists, or infringing on the rights of Zambians to express themselves freely.





The UN delegation’s mission is clear: to evaluate Zambia’s adherence to international standards concerning freedom of opinion and expression. This includes examining media freedom, the safety of journalists, and the legal frameworks governing expression. President Hichilema’s unwarranted criticisms and attempts to dictate the terms of their investigation only serve to validate concerns about the state of human rights under his watch.





*EFF DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY*



The Economic Freedom Fighters demand the following from President Hichilema and his government:



1. An Immediate Apology to the UN delegation for the inappropriate and undermining remarks made during the Diplomatic Corps event.





2. Unfettered Access for the UN delegation to carry out their investigations without interference, intimidation, or influence from the government.



3. A Commitment to International Standards by implementing the recommendations that will emerge from the delegation’s report to the UN Human Rights Council.





The Zambian people deserve a government that prioritizes their rights and freedoms over public relations exercises and manipulative rhetoric. President Hichilema must remember that he is a steward of democracy, not an autocrat.





The EFF stands in solidarity with the Zambian people and the international community in holding this administration accountable for its actions. We will not allow the principles of freedom and justice to be eroded under the guise of governance.



Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.



SIGNED:

Kasonde Mwenda C

President

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)