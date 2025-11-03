PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTENDANCE OF PRESIDENT SULUHU’S INAUGURATION IS SHAMEFUL AND CONCERNING- Andyeford Mayele Banda

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTENDANCE OF PRESIDENT SULUHU’S INAUGURATION IS SHAMEFUL AND CONCERNING





The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to attend President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s inauguration is not only shameful but deeply concerning.

This comes against the backdrop of a Tanzanian election that was far from being credible marred by widespread violence, irregularities, and reports that security forces killed hundreds of citizens.





It is worrying that a Zambian President would choose to legitimize such a widely condemned process by attending this controversial inauguration. Zambia has long been regarded as a beacon of democracy in the region. President Hichilema himself ascended to power as an opposition leader through a free and fair democratic process a privilege of the democracy that Zambia has cherished since returning to multiparty politics in 1991.





In opposition, President Hichilema and the UPND promised to uphold and strengthen democratic values, even after enduring persecution under the previous regime. However, recent actions have put these democratic commitments into question from the questionable arrests and convictions of opposition leaders using archaic laws such as sedition and the draconian Cyber Security Act (which the UPND had pledged to repeal), to the abuse of the Public Order Act that continues to stifle opposition gatherings.





Additionally, the manipulation of the Registrar of Societies to manufacture confusion within political parties undermines the very spirit of democracy.





The latest endorsement of a clearly stolen election in Tanzania sends a dangerous signal. It reflects a worrying shift in Zambia’s democratic posture as we approach the 2026 general elections.





It is particularly disturbing that President Hichilema chose to skip the inauguration of Malawi’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika who won a fair and credible election yet rushed to endorse a process where the incumbent secured an unbelievable 98% of the vote.





This represents a sharp departure from the principled stance taken by the late President Levy Mwanawasa, who boldly condemned the violence and lack of fairness in Zimbabwe’s 2008 elections.





As the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), we strongly condemn President Hichilema’s decision to legitimize a fraudulent election through his attendance at President Suluhu’s inauguration. We urge the Zambian people to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending our democracy as we head toward 2026.





We further call upon all citizens to take advantage of the ongoing mass voter registration exercise. Register in large numbers so that, together, we are equipped to bring about genuine change in 2026.





/End

Issued by:



Andyeford Mayele Banda

President

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)