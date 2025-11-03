PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTENDANCE OF PRESIDENT SULUHU’S INAUGURATION IS SHAMEFUL AND CONCERNING- Andyeford Mayele Banda

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTENDANCE OF PRESIDENT SULUHU’S INAUGURATION IS SHAMEFUL AND CONCERNING
The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to attend President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s inauguration is not only shameful but deeply concerning.
This comes against the backdrop of a Tanzanian election that was far from being credible marred by widespread violence, irregularities, and reports that security forces killed hundreds of citizens.
It is worrying that a Zambian President would choose to legitimize such a widely condemned process by attending this controversial inauguration. Zambia has long been regarded as a beacon of democracy in the region. President Hichilema himself ascended to power as an opposition leader through a free and fair democratic process a privilege of the democracy that Zambia has cherished since returning to multiparty politics in 1991.
In opposition, President Hichilema and the UPND promised to uphold and strengthen democratic values, even after enduring persecution under the previous regime. However, recent actions have put these democratic commitments into question from the questionable arrests and convictions of opposition leaders using archaic laws such as sedition and the draconian Cyber Security Act (which the UPND had pledged to repeal), to the abuse of the Public Order Act that continues to stifle opposition gatherings.
Additionally, the manipulation of the Registrar of Societies to manufacture confusion within political parties undermines the very spirit of democracy.
The latest endorsement of a clearly stolen election in Tanzania sends a dangerous signal. It reflects a worrying shift in Zambia’s democratic posture as we approach the 2026 general elections.
It is particularly disturbing that President Hichilema chose to skip the inauguration of Malawi’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika who won a fair and credible election yet rushed to endorse a process where the incumbent secured an unbelievable 98% of the vote.
This represents a sharp departure from the principled stance taken by the late President Levy Mwanawasa, who boldly condemned the violence and lack of fairness in Zimbabwe’s 2008 elections.
As the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), we strongly condemn President Hichilema’s decision to legitimize a fraudulent election through his attendance at President Suluhu’s inauguration. We urge the Zambian people to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending our democracy as we head toward 2026.
We further call upon all citizens to take advantage of the ongoing mass voter registration exercise. Register in large numbers so that, together, we are equipped to bring about genuine change in 2026.
/End
Issued by:
Andyeford Mayele Banda
President
People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)
Yes, to the simple minded it is shameful and concerning but to those who choose to look beyond their nose, they will see it differently.
There is a lot at stake than just democratic principles. We dependent on Tanzania for our economic wellbeing and we can’t afford to treat them casually like any other neighbour. Imagine if they were to quietly hut back and deliberately slow the clearance of our fuel tankers. The very opposition leaders making noise would squeal like cornered rats.
Awe ba JMC, your loyalty is misguided. Why did he not attend the ceremonies in Malawi, Botswana or Namibia? Even some of his supporters here have condemned this action. Mwilatumpika umuntu. Now he will think he can apply Tanzanian formula here next year.
Fimo ifintu, mulekwatako insoni.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
I can assure you Mr. Banda, it could have been more shameful for Zambia if Hakainde didn’t attend. You are politician alright but there are some issues that need to viewed without using political eyes and the inauguration HH is attending is one of them. HH knows what Tanzania means to Zambia and it’s just good and prudent that he maintains our good and historical relationships with Tanzania. Leaders come and go but the people of Zambia and Tanzania remain united. As a country, we have TAZARA, TAZAMA Pipe line and right now we are about to complete the Power Inter-connecter between our two countries so that we can easy and end the load shedding which is negatively impacting our economy. Also preparations to build another pipe line have reached an advanced stage and very soon works will commence. You can’t talk, eat and breath well if you have a blocked nose and HH knows that if you don’t unblock it, there is nothing to win apart from suffocating. Tanzania is the life line for Zambia and no leader would want to mess up that life line.
So, let HH attend the inauguration, after all, whether he attends or not, there is nothing that will change, election observers like EU, AU, SADC have already declared the Tanzanian elections free and fair. Having said that, I don’t support what has happened in Tanzania, I still condemn it. I just hope that the violence and the killings of innocent civilians will quickly come to an end so that the Tanzanian people can resume their normal life. But despite these unfortunate incidences, our two peoples cannot be separated, the people of Zambia and Tanzania remain as one people and will always be so. The fire and Spirit of brotherhood which our two great leaders Kaunda and Nyerere left will never go off, it will continue burning as long as our two great nations exist.
The Zimbabwe election was condemned by the SADC election observer mission but the opposition ran there to attend. They are praising places where leaders came through undemocratic means. Now AU has congratulated the winner and you are condemning someone invited to attend the inauguration. How is the situation in Madagascar, Venezuela and many other countries you are praising. Just chill and see what is happening.