President Hichilema's Government Continues to Strengthen Regional Ties: Minister Lufuma Leads Delegation to SADC Meeting





By Timmy



President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to regional cooperation and security, Minister of Defence, Mr. Ambrose Lufuma, is leading a high-powered delegation to the 27th Ministerial Meeting of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Corporation in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.



The delegation includes key government officials, such as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Jack Mwiimbu, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, and Zambia Army Commander, Lt Gen Geoffrey Zyeele.





This meeting provides a platform for SADC member states to discuss and address regional security challenges, promote peace, and strengthen cooperation. Minister Lufuma’s participation demonstrates the UPND government’s dedication to enhancing regional stability and security.





