PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT TAKES A STAND AGAINST ILLEGAL MINING: TRUTH PREVAILS IN KIKONGE





By Timmy, WAGON MEDIA



The UPND government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has set the record straight on the Kikonge incident, dismissing false reports of mass shootings and confirming that only two people were killed during the police operation to disperse thousands of illegal miners.





Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, revealed that over 50,000 illegal miners had converged in the area, prompting security reinforcements to manage the situation. Despite efforts to peacefully disperse the crowd, tensions escalated, resulting in the unfortunate deaths and injuries.





The government’s swift action and transparency in this matter demonstrate its commitment to restoring law and order and protecting national resources. We commend President Hichilema’s leadership in tackling the issue of illegal mining head-on.





Share your thoughts in the comments below! Let’s discuss the government’s efforts to combat illegal mining and how it will benefit our country. Don’t forget to like and share this post with your friends and family!