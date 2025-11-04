President Hichilema’s Inauguration Attendance in Tanzania, A Masterclass in Diplomacy, Strategy, and African Unity
By Tobbius Hamunkoyo- LLB
A section of opposition figures, among them Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, Harry Kalaba, Peter Sinkamba, and others, have today criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for attending the inauguration of Tanzania’s newly elected President. They claim his presence signaled support for a controversial election outcome.
However, such criticism overlooks the principles of international diplomacy and state sovereignty. President Hichilema’s attendance was not about endorsing Tanzania’s electoral process but rather fulfilling a diplomatic duty, as per invitations, the recognition of a sovereign nation’s constitutional transition and Zambia’s role as a regional partner committed to peace and cooperation.
Leadership is about seeing beyond headlines and emotions. President Hichilema’s attendance in Tanzania was a strategic act rooted in economic protection, regional stability, and national interest which is very important, not politics. In his address during the inauguration of Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President emphasized shared economic growth, regional integration, and mutual development. We all must be alive to the fact that Tanzania is not just another neighbor, it is one of Zambia’s most vital economic partners. The two nations are bound by key infrastructures such as TAZARA, TAZAMA, and multiple trade routes that keep Zambia’s imports and exports flowing. As the saying goes, “if Tanzania sneezes, Zambia catches a cold.” Any instability there would directly affect Zambia’s fuel supply, transport sector, jobs, and overall economic balance.
The African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance ACDEG, to which both Zambia and Tanzania are party, provides a clear framework for such engagements. Articles 3 and 17 of the Charter emphasize upholding regular, free, and fair elections, while also respecting the sovereignty and constitutions of fellow states. The Charter promotes cooperation, peace, and unity among African nations.
Thus, President Hichilema’s presence at the ceremony was consistent with Zambia’s commitment to these regional principles, demonstrating mature diplomacy that balances democratic values with non-interference.
It is also crucial to understand that every country has its own political realities, and social media does not always reflect the will of the majority. It is also a notorious fact that Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi CCM, has been in power since independence in 1961, deeply rooted in the nation’s governance system. Losing power for such a historically dominant party is never an easy process. Therefore, external interpretations, especially those circulating online, should not overshadow the importance of diplomatic respect and long-term economic cooperation between the two countries.
History equally reminds us that President Hichilema’s actions are not unprecedented. Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu attended John Magufuli’s inauguration in November 2015, following Tanzania’s disputed election. He also attended the inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2017 of Zimbabwe in Harare, an event that Harry Kalaba also attended alongside him, as Emmanuel Mwamba can confirm.
In January 2021, Lungu congratulated Yoweri Museveni after Uganda’s contentious elections and later traveled to Uganda for a work visit. These events prove that Zambia has consistently respected sovereignty in the region, even amid disputed outcomes. Therefore, President Hichilema’s attendance in Tanzania follows the same diplomatic tradition, one that prioritizes national interests, economic stability, and regional solidarity over political gossip or partisan interpretation.
Praise Zealots are in Overdrive trying to justify the Unjustifiable… President Hakainde ‘s attendance of Dictator Suluhu Hassan ‘s Inauguration…A product of a Flawed Electoral Process where the Winner stood against herself with opponents either in Jail, disqualified, or abducted and missing….where multitudes were slaughtered and images of bodies litered on Tanzania streets have just started surfacing. And those who today are supporting this as diplomacy excellent will now start seeing the full extent of the actions of the Tanzanian Murderer. And may the independent media show the images so that Hakainde can be seen for who he is.
It’s like Dr Kenneth Kaunda attending the inauguration of Rhodesian Ian Smith because Zambia needed the Sea route through Rhodesia, when Smith is busy slaughtering black citizens.
Hakainde Hichilema is a see through.. Hakainde’s psyche is readable. Everything he does is based on his own re – election in 2026. That is his obsession. Power and to keep it in Perpetuity.
What you see in Tanzania is what is happening in Zambia.
A complete mirror image.
As one looks at the state of Governance and Democratic Systems in Zambia, one can see that Tanzania is playing out in Zambia as the country goes for Presidential and General Elections next year.
The Model President Hakainde Hichilema has been pursuing in Zambia is no different from that of the Tanzanian Leader Suluhu Hassan.
It is the same play book of Imprisonment of Opposition Political Party Leaders, Suppression of fundamental Freedoms of Citizens , obliteration of Political parties, Weaponisation of the Judiciary, Unilateral Changes of Constitution, flawed Electoral Process.
Here is a person who has failed to manage a credible Ward Election from the time he became President..From Petauke, Kabwata, Kabushi and Kwacha, it has always been sham after sham.
His ECZ is now conducting a Sham voter registration, while he is stealthily changing the constitution. This is the Tanzania model which gave the the Tanzanian Dictator 98% of the Votes.
Am not surprised that the Zambian President can attend the Inauguration of the Tanzanian Suluhu Hassan. They are following the same model..made from the same mould.
In Tanzania he sees an opportunity to sow fear in the Citizens of Zambia , if his dictatorial approach to Governance is questioned at some time.
The last thing Hakainde wants is a people uprising succeeding in Tanzania against the similar model he is using in Zambia to suppress Zambia.
That’s why Hakainde went to Tanzania to legitimize a brutal Murderer ‘s win . It is an Investment for his own flawed win in 2026. Only Dictators invest in Dictators.
Hakainde’s Dodoma Military stunt is not Diplomacy..It’s purely an immoral and desperate scheme to put a fetter on the people of Tanzania ‘s resolve for Democracy in their Country, which he fears can spill over to Zambia.
And Which God’s time was he talking about?
God’s time with Killings, and Opposition Political Leaders in Prison.
The time for Fraudsters in African Politics is coming to and end.
That Tanzanian Dictator may have survived for today, she won’t survive tomorrow….and so it is for all African Dictators, masquerading as Democrats, they will be thrown into the Dustbin of political Rejects very soon..the Tanzanian Model won’t save them.