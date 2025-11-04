President Hichilema’s Inauguration Attendance in Tanzania, A Masterclass in Diplomacy, Strategy, and African Unity





By Tobbius Hamunkoyo- LLB



A section of opposition figures, among them Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, Harry Kalaba, Peter Sinkamba, and others, have today criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for attending the inauguration of Tanzania’s newly elected President. They claim his presence signaled support for a controversial election outcome.





However, such criticism overlooks the principles of international diplomacy and state sovereignty. President Hichilema’s attendance was not about endorsing Tanzania’s electoral process but rather fulfilling a diplomatic duty, as per invitations, the recognition of a sovereign nation’s constitutional transition and Zambia’s role as a regional partner committed to peace and cooperation.





Leadership is about seeing beyond headlines and emotions. President Hichilema’s attendance in Tanzania was a strategic act rooted in economic protection, regional stability, and national interest which is very important, not politics. In his address during the inauguration of Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President emphasized shared economic growth, regional integration, and mutual development. We all must be alive to the fact that Tanzania is not just another neighbor, it is one of Zambia’s most vital economic partners. The two nations are bound by key infrastructures such as TAZARA, TAZAMA, and multiple trade routes that keep Zambia’s imports and exports flowing. As the saying goes, “if Tanzania sneezes, Zambia catches a cold.” Any instability there would directly affect Zambia’s fuel supply, transport sector, jobs, and overall economic balance.





The African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance ACDEG, to which both Zambia and Tanzania are party, provides a clear framework for such engagements. Articles 3 and 17 of the Charter emphasize upholding regular, free, and fair elections, while also respecting the sovereignty and constitutions of fellow states. The Charter promotes cooperation, peace, and unity among African nations.





Thus, President Hichilema’s presence at the ceremony was consistent with Zambia’s commitment to these regional principles, demonstrating mature diplomacy that balances democratic values with non-interference.





It is also crucial to understand that every country has its own political realities, and social media does not always reflect the will of the majority. It is also a notorious fact that Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi CCM, has been in power since independence in 1961, deeply rooted in the nation’s governance system. Losing power for such a historically dominant party is never an easy process. Therefore, external interpretations, especially those circulating online, should not overshadow the importance of diplomatic respect and long-term economic cooperation between the two countries.





History equally reminds us that President Hichilema’s actions are not unprecedented. Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu attended John Magufuli’s inauguration in November 2015, following Tanzania’s disputed election. He also attended the inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2017 of Zimbabwe in Harare, an event that Harry Kalaba also attended alongside him, as Emmanuel Mwamba can confirm.

In January 2021, Lungu congratulated Yoweri Museveni after Uganda’s contentious elections and later traveled to Uganda for a work visit. These events prove that Zambia has consistently respected sovereignty in the region, even amid disputed outcomes. Therefore, President Hichilema’s attendance in Tanzania follows the same diplomatic tradition, one that prioritizes national interests, economic stability, and regional solidarity over political gossip or partisan interpretation.