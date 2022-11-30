PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S JET COMMENTS DRAW ACC’S INTEREST

By Darius Choonya

The Anti -Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken keen interest in allegations of corruption involved in the procurement process of the controversial Gulfstream Presidential Jet.

ACC Head – Corporate Communications Timothy Moono has confirmed the development during the commission’s Quarterly Briefing.

In 2021, The Zambia Airforce acquired the Gulfstream G650 aircraft through a contract by the Ministry of Defence at the cost of 193 million dollars against the standard price then of 65 million dollars.

During the same period, the suspicious procurement of the sophisticated plane had sparked debate among stakeholders with then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema claiming the purchase was marred with corruption hence promising his supporters that he would sell the luxurious jet once he became President.

On Tuesday, November 29,2022, now Republican President Mr. Hichilema disclosed at a judiciary conference in Livingstone that his government has begun the process to sell the aircraft in order to recover the hefty 193 million dollars.

According to the head of state, once the funds are recovered a cheaper Presidential aircraft will be bought.

President Hichilema’s comments are what have seemingly compelled the ACC to hint at a possible investigation and stakeholders anticipate there will likely be heightened checks by state security wings to assess how the transactions were done and who was involved.