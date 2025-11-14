President Hichilema’s Strategic Diplomacy with Zimbabwe:

A Setback for the Opposition



By Innocent Kaluba



To the uninformed, President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visits to Tanzania and Zimbabwe may seem insignificant. However, to seasoned diplomats, these trips are pivotal—serving as cornerstones for Zambia’s and the region’s economic growth.





In recent years, the opposition—particularly the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF)—has tried to portray President Hichilema and President Emmerson Mnangagwa as staunch rivals. Without hesitation, they attempted to stoke discord between the two nations, hoping Zimbabwe would become a “safe haven” for their political activities and perhaps even a source of financial support.

Following Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections, the opposition leveraged a report by Dr. Nevers Mumba, President Hichilema’s appointed envoy, as SADC Chair for the observer mission, to suggest that the Zambian president was advocating for regime change in Zimbabwe. They further claimed that individuals fleeing prosecution, like Why Me and former Petauke lawmaker JJ Banda, were receiving refuge and backing from Zimbabwe. Baseless allegations also surfaced that President Mnangagwa was supporting the family of late President Edgar Lungu, all with the intent of straining bilateral relations.





President Hichilema’s attendance at the inaugural Bi-National Commission is therefore profoundly significant. By reaffirming the friendly ties between Zambia and Zimbabwe and referring to President Mnangagwa as his “elder brother,” President Hichilema has clearly reinforced the strong bond between the two countries.





“President Mnangagwa is not only my senior at university, but also an elder brother and a senior president,” remarked President Hichilema. He emphasized the deep connection between the two nations by describing them as “Siamese twins joined at the umbilical cord,” underlining that “we can achieve even more if we work together.”





During the Bi-National Commission, President Hichilema was resolute in calling for the removal of Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.



“We remain steadfast in our support for lifting sanctions on Zimbabwe. Zambia will continue to advocate for the removal of illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, as they impede developmental progress,” he said.



“These sanctions also affect us. Zimbabwe should be given the freedom to drive its own economic development for the benefit of its people,” President Hichilema added.



In a show of goodwill, President Mnangagwa also announced the removal of tariffs on petroleum products transiting through Zambia.



“To that end, Zimbabwe notified the meeting that its Cabinet has approved a decision to eliminate transit duties on petroleum products. Additional measures addressing other barriers have been included in the country’s 2026 National Budget, effective from 27 November 2025,” stated President Mnangagwa. The Zimbabwean leader further reaffirmed the renewed partnership between the two nations.





At the Bi-National Commission, five Memoranda of Understanding were signed across various sectors. These include:

1. MoU on Diplomatic Training

2. MoU on Immigration and Technical Cooperation

3. MoU on Cooperation in Labour and Employment

4. MoU on Agricultural Cooperation

5. MoU on Youth Development





President Mnangagwa commended Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for his capable leadership and extended best wishes to Zambia ahead of its general elections. In turn, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the warm hospitality.

For those well-versed in international relations, President Hichilema’s recent visits to Tanzania and Zimbabwe are unmistakably strategic moves, bolstering the New Dawn government’s commitment to economic advancement.