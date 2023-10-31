President Lungu Returns To Patriotic Front As President As Miles Sampa Remains Expelled- PF

EMERGENCY CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING

PRESIDENT LUNGU RETURNS TO PATRIOTIC FRONT AS PRESIDENT AS MILES SAMPA REMAINS EXPELLED

RESOLUTIONS OF THE EMERGENCY CENTRAL COMMITEE MEETING HELD ON MONDAY 30TH OCTOBER 2023

Lusaka – Monday, 30th October 2023

The Central Commitee of the Patriotic Front has met in an emergency meeting to deliberate on critical issues affecting the Party and the Country.

The meeting has since endorsed the expulsion of Matero Member of Parliament, Mr. Miles Sampa.

The Meeting has endorsed the decision to have Matero Seat to be declared vacant.

Further, the Central Commitee has adopted the motion that revoked the leave from the party of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who has been on official leave since October 2021

President Lungu has since returned to his position as Party President while Hon. Given Lubinda has returned to his substantive position as Vice President of the Party.

Issued by;

Ms. Nakiwe Simpungwe

Deputy Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT