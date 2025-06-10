“President Lungu said i tell you to never lose Hope” – Family Spokesperson

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Pretoria, South Africa

In a deeply moving ceremony held in Pretoria this morning, dignitaries, family, friends, and members of the Zambian community gathered to pay tribute to the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The occasion was marked by emotion, fond memories, and a central message that echoed throughout the memorial: “Don’t lose hope.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Makebi Zulu delivered a heartfelt eulogy that resonated with the legacy of a man remembered not only for his leadership, but for the strength and comfort he offered in life’s most trying moments.

“We are gathered here in remembrance and to honour him,” Mr Zulu began, acknowledging the presence of dignitaries and the community at large. “Our heartfelt appreciation goes to everyone who made this sacred occasion possible.”

One of the most touching moments came as Mr Zulu recalled a Scrabble game shared with the late President and family members. He recounted how the word “hope” became more than just a game answer it became a mantra for President Lungu, and now, a part of his enduring legacy.

“That thing which you never lose is hope,”

Mr. Zulu quoted, recalling the words of the former President during that simple but meaningful moment.

Mr. Zulu also reflected on the many challenges President Lungu faced, including health struggles and the journey from Zambia to South Africa for medical treatment. Despite adversity, the late President remained unwavering in his optimism. “We have always managed,” President Lungu once said, according to Hon. Zulu, in response to concerns about financial and logistical challenges. “Don’t lose hope.”

In an emotional tribute, Mr. Zulu extended gratitude to those who supported the President during his final days. He thanked Dr. Joe and the medical team, family members, and Zambian officials who made the journey possible, despite facing consequences for their actions.

“To those who helped him reach South Africa we know some of you were fired for doing the right thing. But know this: you gave him hope. And for that, we are grateful.”

Mr. Zulu’s speech was punctuated with appreciation for everyone from the President’s caregivers to his political allies, naming several by name, including former diplomatats.

As the ceremony concluded, Mr. Zulu reminded all in attendance that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu lives on through the values he embodied chief among them, hope.

“Let the Zambians know that there is still hope,” he said.

“And President Edgar Chagwa Lungu thanks them for giving him an opportunity to serve. But still says to them: that thing which you never lose is hope. Let’s not lose hope.”

The tribute was not only a remembrance of a man but a rallying call to the nation to carry forward his enduring message one that continues to inspire long after his passing.