President Michael Sata Knew The Real Killers Of Ruth Mbandu, Was Given Investigative Findings

Zambian Watchdog

8 january 2014

SATA KNOWS THE REAL KILLERS OF RUTH MBANDU, WAS GIVEN INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS

President Michael Sata knows very well the people who brutally murdered 19-year old NIPA student Ruth Mbandu and the circumstances under which she was murdered, well placed state house and police sources have disclosed.



The Zambian Watchdog has also discovered that Ruth Mbandu was murdered in Matero stadium, the home ground of Lusaka Tigers Football club, which is owned and sponsored by Miles Sampa.



A phone for one of the alleged murderers Collins Soma was found at the scene of crime.

Ruth Mbandu’s uncle is kept in custody even when he had nothing to do with the murder.

Sources have told the Zambian Watchdog that investigative reports from both Zambia police and a named private investigations company were handed to Sata in February 2013.



Former Lusaka province commissioner of police Dr. Solomon Jere announced that the police had come closer to apprehending the murderers and indicated that there were some high profiled people involved but Jere was promoted to the position of deputy Inspector General of police and has since kept quiet.



Collins Soma comes from Mpika, the home village of Sata (in Zambia) was convicted of a criminal offence and served part of the sentence before being pardoned by Sata. He was later apprehended by police in the same Mpika district in connection with the murder of Mbandu.

At Zambian Watchdog, we challenge Sata and Jere who is the second highest police man in the command to respond to the following questions, just to show some sanity because we have full details of what happened:

Why has Jere kept quiet on the matter? Why did Sata pardon Soma, the criminal from his home village? Why have the police kept the uncle to Mbandu in prison even after the reports indicate that he is not connected? Whose Canter truck was used to transport the murderers trailing Mbandu And for the womanizer nephew to Sata and commerce deputy minister Miles Sampa, are you aware that your stadium was used for the gruesome murder? Who coordinated the security activities on the night of the murder? What was the motive for using your stadium? How much is in the ‘trust’ account you opened for Ruth Mbandu and who are contributors, why isn’t any of the family members not signatories?

And on the reward money you offered for the heads of Ruth’s killers, how many people came forward, what information did they give you; did you pass that information to the police?

Why were you so active in this matter?

source: Zambian Watchdog