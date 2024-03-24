PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA DESCRIBES LUSAKA SADC TROIKA SUMMIT HISTORICAL

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the just ended Extraordinary Organ TROIKA plus SADC TROIKA Summit as historical.

In an interview with ZANIS, President Mnangagwa said he was pleased to be invited by his counterpart President Hakainde Hichilema to attend the summit.

He revealed that the summit boarded on fostering peace and unity in the SADC region.

He stated that the summit brought together SADC leadership to share views on security in the region.

President Mnangagwa noted that the summit provided an opportunity for him to come back to Zambia where he spent 40 years.

The Zimbabwean Head of State who has since left for Zimbabwe was seen off at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga.