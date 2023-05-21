President Mnangagwa Threatens to Revoke Licenses of Businesses Disabling Swipe & EcoCash Machines

President’s Warning to Businesses

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned businesses that are disabling swipe and EcoCash POS machines to force customers to pay in United States Dollars, stating that they risk having their trading licenses suspended.

The President stated that such businesses would have to suspend trading until they are able to handle transactions in all currencies as stipulated by the laws of Zimbabwe. This comes at a time when prices have been skyrocketing.

Deliberate Disabling of Point-of-Sale Gadgets

The President made the pronouncement in his weekly column in the Sunday Mail. President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote:

“We are even aware of certain businesses which deliberately disable point-of-sale gadgets in order to force the consumer to buy key goods in one currency, contrary to the law of the land. Maybe the time has now come for the government to insist that such businesses who employ such tricks should suspend trading until they are able to technically handle transactions in multi-currency, as mandated by our laws.”

Addressing Business Sector Responsibility

The President also spoke about how some businesses are betraying the government’s trust, resulting in the prevailing price madness.

“Let me say that we made all the above concessions in good faith and in the belief that we have a responsible business sector whose sole purpose is to manufacture and sell goods and services in the marketplace. Yet it is becoming increasingly clear that our trust is being abused and even betrayed. We even wonder if we are dealing with business anymore or with politicians disguised as company executives seeking a political upset. Privileges can be withdrawn in the same way they are granted. Equally, politicians seeking to engineer market failures for definite political outcomes will be dealt with as political opponents, and through rules appropriate to politics.

Sanctions for Rule Violations