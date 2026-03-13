President Munangagwa raises money for University of Zambia

THE VALUE OF HISTORY

President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s First Car Fetches US$1.8 Million



The first car owned by President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa during his law studies at the University of Zambia was auctioned for US$1.8 million at the ED-UNZA fundraising dinner in Harare Thursday night.



The vehicle was purchased by businessman, Dr Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, who immediately donated it back to the ED-UNZA fund, supporting the initiative aimed at assisting Zimbabwean students studying at the institution.

SOURCE: Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation

