President Munangagwa raises money for University of Zambia
THE VALUE OF HISTORY
President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s First Car Fetches US$1.8 Million
The first car owned by President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa during his law studies at the University of Zambia was auctioned for US$1.8 million at the ED-UNZA fundraising dinner in Harare Thursday night.
The vehicle was purchased by businessman, Dr Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, who immediately donated it back to the ED-UNZA fund, supporting the initiative aimed at assisting Zimbabwean students studying at the institution.
SOURCE: Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation