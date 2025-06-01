PRESIDENT RUPIAH BANDA APOLOGISES TO MR.  HICHILEMA

Presidential Apology



Someone sent me this statement yesterday which I issued on behalf of President Rupiah Banda in 2010. He had issued an apology to then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema following remarks the President made at the Airport.





I remember this incident vividly well. It bothered the President when he had dragged Mrs Hichilema into politics when she was always in the background and never made any political statements.





The President had questioned why the opposition leader had not been seen in public with his wife as if she was Indian.



When I drafted the statement and showed it to the President, he took red pen and added the last line.





“Sir, the apology is already captured,” I said to him.



As a former international newswire journalist, I don’t like tautology in my writeups.





“Yes I have seen it but include that last sentence for emphasis to show that I am genuinely sorry,” he said.





Lesson:



I learnt that Presidents are mere mortals and should publicly apologise when wrong. They lose nothing but rather gain respect.





**STATE HOUSE**

**LUSAKA**

**THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA**



**Media Statement**

**For Immediate Release**



**PRESIDENT BANDA APOLOGISES TO MR. HICHILEMA**



LUSAKA, July 6, 2016 – His Excellency, Mr. Rupiah Banda, President of the Republic of Zambia said Tuesday that he regretted the statement he made in Ndola in which he made reference to the wife of opposition leader Mr.Hakainde Hichilema and consequently brought her name into politics.





The President said it was not his intention to bring the name of Mrs. Hakainde into politics by the comment he made at Ndola International Airport when he addressed his supporters. Further, President Banda said the context in which he inadvertently used the term Mwenye did not deliver the intended message. What the President meant was that for cultural and religious reasons, some people do not expose their wives in public and that is understood. However, the President has realised that he should not have made that statement, which has been misconstrued.





Nonetheless, President Banda is sorry and has regretted his statement and has unreservedly apologised to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his family. In the same vein, President Banda has also apologised to the Asian community for his statement. President Banda believes in equality of all races and therefore regrets that his statement has given the impression that he was a racist or against the Indian community in Zambia.





The President has once again, unreservedly apologised to Mr. Hichilema and the Asian Community for the statement.



**Issued by**



[Signature]



**Dickson Jere**

**SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT**

**PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS**



