PRESIDENT RUTO DECLARES WAR ON HUMAN TRAFFICKERS: 200+ Kenyans Lured to Die in Ukraine

While the world watches the Russia-Ukraine war on TV, African mothers are burying sons who were TRICKED into fighting a war that isn’t theirs.

President William Samoei Ruto just did what other African leaders have FAILED to do—he’s taking ACTION!

WHAT KENYA HAS DONE :

✅ Shut down 600+ ILLEGAL recruitment agencies

✅ Brought 27 Kenyans home from the battlefield

✅ Foreign Minister Mudavadi heading to Moscow in March to DEMAND answers

✅ Providing trauma support for returning soldiers

✅ Working with Ukraine to recover bodies of the dead

THE BRUTAL TRUTH :

200 Kenyan young men were promised jobs in Russia. They got GUNS instead. Families can’t even get death certificates. Ukrainian intelligence says 1,400+ Africans from across the continent are now trapped in this nightmare.

URGENT CALL TO AFRICAN LEADERS:

President Museveni , where are your people?

President Biya , are you tracking your citizens?

Every African president—CHECK YOUR COUNTRIES NOW!

Russia is recruiting our youth with fake job offers. They’re dying in trenches thousands of miles from home while their families beg embassies for answers.

Kenya is leading. Ruto refused to stay silent while his people vanish. He CLOSED the agencies. He DEMANDED accountability. He’s BRINGING THEM HOME.

This is what leadership looks like. This is what protecting your citizens means.

Africa must UNITE on this. Our children are NOT cannon fodder for foreign wars!