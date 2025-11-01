President Samia Suluhu DIDN’T CONTEST ALONE; THERE WERE NINE OTHER CANDIDATES IN THE RACE- Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

SHE DIDN’T CONTEST ALONE; THERE WERE NINE OTHER CANDIDATES IN THE RACE



=====================

Congratulations to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for winning with a landslide 97.66 percent of the vote cast.





Doomsayers will say she didn’t win because two candidates couldn’t contest, but we had nine others who did contest.



If the two candidates who couldn’t contest had supporters, why didn’t they ask their electorates to vote for one of the nine candidates on the ballot?





The truth is that President Samia and her Chama Cha Mapinduzi party remain very popular in Tanzania.





I’m confident that Tanzania will calm down after a spate of violence by incited young people. Some videos circulating online, which people were excited about, aren’t from Tanzania but are AI-generated to make things appear out of control.





I wish Mama Suluhu and the people of Tanzania peace and prosperity as they begin a new term under the leadership of their newly elected leaders.





President Museveni of Uganda is next, early next year, then President Hichilema in August of 2026.





