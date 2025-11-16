President Samia Suluhu’s Message to the Tanzania



During the opening of the 13th Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed law enforcement bodies, especially the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to correct and address the mistakes involving youths and children who unknowingly broke the law on October 29.





She emphasized her role as a mother and guardian, urging the nation’s youth to safeguard peace and unity, and to never allow themselves to be influenced into actions that harm or destroy their own country.





In line with other things, in my speech to open the 13th Parliament of the Union Republic of Tanzania, I have directed the law agencies especially the Office of the Directorate of Prosecution (DPP), to eradicate the mistakes of our youth and children who unknowingly committed by following the law on October 29 this year.





As a mother and a guardian, I urge all youths to continue protecting the peace and unity of our country, and never accept to be persuaded to burn your own country.



©Samia Suluhu Hassan