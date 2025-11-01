President Samia wins Tanzania poll with 98% amidst protests

Tanzania’s electoral commission declared on Saturday that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had won, with nearly 98 percent of the votes, an election that set off violent protests across the country this week.
The result hands Hassan, who took power in 2021 after the death in office of her predecessor, a five-year term to govern the East African country of 68 million people.
Protests erupted during Wednesday’s vote for president and parliament, with some demonstrators tearing down banners of Hassan and setting fire to government buildings and police firing teargas and gunshots, according to witnesses.
Demonstrators are angry about the electoral commission’s exclusion of Hassan’s two biggest challengers from the race and what they described as widespread repression.
Tanzania’s main opposition party said on Friday hundreds of people had been killed in the protests, while the U.N. human rights office said credible reports indicated at least 10 people were killed in three cities.
The government dismissed the opposition’s death toll as “hugely exaggerated” and has rejected criticisms of its human rights record.
Reuters could not independently verify casualty figures.
98 Percent of Nonsense.
The Dictator Suluhu Hassan has blood on her hands..A mother turned Killer of Children. Another Walk of shame for the African Dictators. The people ‘s will ultimately triumphs..and I wait for a day when this murderer will be at the International Court of Justice to answer for Crimes committed against the Tanzanian people.
This Murderer ‘s campaign of suppression even reached Zambia where 9 citizens were allegedly killed..The murderer should be held accountable for the death of Innocent Zambians.
Fellow African Dictators will be very quick to congratulate the Murderer on her ” Landslide” victory … but note that the People ‘s resolve will live on, and Africa will eventually defeat this new Crop Dictators.
A very sad chapter of politics in Africa. She must be held accountable for this mess and greediness. She must be ashamed.
After locking up all the opposition then you claim to have won. No hope for tanzania.