President Tinubu makes first major decision on Ex president Buhari’s late body

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Nigerian president was pronounced dead in in London on July 13, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m. following a prolonged illness.

In response, the current leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken his first major step following the death announcement.

He ordered national flags to be flown at half-mast across Nigeria and at its foreign missions as a mark of respect for Buhari.

The is a great way to honor the former leader who served as Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023 and as military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985.

President Tinubu also directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader also extended his condolences to Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, and the people of Katsina State and Nigeria at large.