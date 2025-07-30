President Tinubu rewards Super Falcons with cash, houses for WAFCON heroics

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has showered generous rewards on Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their remarkable performance at the just concluded 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Each player who represented the country at the tournament will receive a cash reward of $100,000, while every member of the technical crew is set to get $50,000.



In addition to the monetary appreciation, President Tinubu has also allocated a three-bedroom apartment at the prestigious Renewed Hope Estate to each player, further cementing his administration’s support for women’s football and sports development in general.

The gesture is in recognition of the team’s resilience, patriotism, and excellence on the continental stage, where they reached the final of the competition, displaying outstanding teamwork and sportsmanship.

Addressing the team through his Special Adviser on Sports and Youth Development, Tinubu commended the Falcons for being “true ambassadors of Nigeria” and for their unwavering spirit in flying the country’s flag high.

The Super Falcons’ performance at the 2025 WAFCON reignited national pride and sparked widespread celebrations across the country.

The Renewed Hope Estate, part of the Tinubu administration’s affordable housing initiative, is designed to provide quality homes to deserving Nigerians, especially those who have brought honor to the nation.