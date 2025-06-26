President Trump admits Iran hit Israel very hard with ballistic missiles, causing lots of damages

President of the United States, Donald Trump has admitted that Iran caused several damages to Israel during their conflict.

The United States president according to a video shared by BRICS News on X could be heard speaking about the recent conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trump stated that within the last few days of the conflict before a ceasefire agreement, Iran went extra hard on Israel and caused several damages to them.

For the context, Iran launched multiple waves of ballistic missile attacks on Israel starting around June 13, 2025.

The strike was in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets.

Reports indicate Iran fired hundreds of missiles, including advanced ones like the Kheibar Shekan (Khorramshahr-4), targeting cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

These attacks caused casualties, with at least 28 deaths reported in Israel and significant damage to residential and military sites.

The two countries continued to fire missiles at each other untill recently when a ceasefire proposal was agreed.

“Israel got hit very hard. Especially in the last few days, Israel was really hit hard. Boy, those ballistic missiles took out a lot of buildings.” Trump said