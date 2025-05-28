President Trump Pardons White Couple Convicted of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have received full presidential pardons from President Trump, effectively ending their legal saga stemming from convictions of tax evasion and bank fraud. Trump announced the decision on Tuesday, May 27, stating that the Chrisleys had been subjected to “pretty harsh treatment” and deserved to have their names cleared.

According to People, the couple, known for their show Chrisley Knows Best, were originally indicted in 2019 and sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years behind bars. They reported to prison in January 2023 but had been appealing their case ever since. While Julie briefly had her appeal granted due to insufficient evidence, a later judge upheld her sentence. Both had their prison terms slightly reduced in 2023.

Trump personally addressed the Chrisley children during a phone call, offering warm words about the pardon. “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean,” he said. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck.”

During their incarceration, daughter Savannah Chrisley, now 27, stepped in to care for her younger siblings, Grayson, 19, and Chloe, 12. She also spearheaded the effort to obtain the pardon, even speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention in support of Trump and her parents’ cause. “I know that I am going through the proper channels,” she said earlier this year. “These things should not happen.”

Despite her public persona, Savannah revealed that balancing parenting duties and the family’s legal fight had taken a toll. “You fake it till you make it,” she admitted. “I’ve struggled.”

Looking ahead, the Chrisleys are set to return to television in a new Lifetime docuseries. The project promises to reveal the unfiltered reality of their lives post-conviction and marks a shift from the more polished image portrayed in their past shows. A release date has not yet been announced.