President Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA Men’s World Cup draw on Friday.





An announcement during the event said football “stands for peace,” and for Mr. Trump’s actions taken to help end conflicts around the globe.





Speaking briefly, Mr. Trump said it was a “tremendous honor” to accept the FIFA Peace Prize and to appear with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He also thanked his wife, the first lady, for her support.





“The world is a safer place now,” he said, insisting the U.S. is the “hottest country anywhere in the world.”