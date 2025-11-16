President Trump said he will no longer support Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her “wacky” and a “traitor” to the GOP, making a dramatic break with a longtime loyalist who has increasingly criticized the president and her party’s leadership in recent weeks.

The president said he’s withdrawing his endorsement of Greene and will support a primary challenge against her “if the right person runs” in her deep-red northern Georgia district.





Greene, on Saturday, said in a post on X that she never thought that “fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are.”





The congresswoman also said later Saturday that she has been receiving threats since Trump began openly criticizing her.