BREAKING: President Trump Sympathizes With Tiger Woods After Latest Florida DUI Rollover Arrest





Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI following a rollover crash in Florida on Friday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.





This marks yet another self-inflicted mess for the once-dominant champion who seems unable to stay out of trouble behind the wheel. Woods, worth hundreds of millions, apparently couldn’t be bothered to hire a driver despite his well-known history of prescription painkiller issues and prior brushes with the law.





President Trump weighed in with sympathy, stating, “I feel so badly… There was an accident and that’s all I know. A very close friend of mine — he’s an amazing person, an amazing man.”





While personal loyalty is one thing, conservatives know personal responsibility matters more. Woods has battled back surgeries and pain management for years, but endangering the public by getting behind the wheel impaired is unacceptable. With his resources, there’s zero excuse—no chauffeur, no self-driving option, just reckless choices that could have killed innocent people on the road.





Law enforcement did their job hauling him in. Now the system needs to hold him accountable without the usual celebrity slap on the wrist. Get help, Tiger, but stop putting lives at risk. America has had enough of elites thinking the rules don’t apply to them.



HT NICK SORTOR