President William Ruto Skips Swearing-in of President Suluhu

President William Ruto has skipped the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu in Dodoma, Tanzania.





Instead, the President sent Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to represent him at the event that is currently ongoing following a contentious election on October 29.





Earlier today, the President congratulated Suluhu on her election, days after the Tanzanian election commission announced President Suluhu as the winner.

https://www.youtube.com/live/4DLnAN3ITyQ?si=lJrD0whu5nLmEgrS







As international delegates continue to arrive for Suluhu’s inauguration, Presidents across Africa have been sending delegations to represent them.