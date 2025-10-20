PHOTO FOCUS:



Presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile brought Lwangwa Market in Feira Constituency to a standstill when he made a surprise stopover to purchase fish.

Shoppers and traders gathered around, eager to catch a glimpse of the politician as he interacted warmly with the locals.



Mundubile’s visit created excitement among marketeers, many of whom took the opportunity to greet him and share their concerns.





His gesture of supporting local traders by buying fish was well received, reflecting his connection with ordinary citizens and his appreciation for grassroots economic activities.