Presidential Aspirant Willah Joseph Mudolo Calls for Unity In PF

Presidential Aspirant Willah Joseph Mudolo Calls for Unity.



Unity and Peace in Politics: A Vision for Our Great Nation Zambia.





My fellow Zambians,

As a fellow member of our beloved nation—one bound together by shared dreams, values, and the enduring hope for a better tomorrow. In these challenging times, when political differences often seem to overshadow the common good, it is imperative that we reaffirm our commitment to unity and peace within our political sphere.





Our great nation of Zambia is home to a vibrant diversity of cultures, languages, and beliefs. This diversity is a source of strength, not weakness. The democratic process thrives when all voices are heard, when dissent leads to dialogue, and when differences spur us towards creative solutions. Let us remember that unity does not mean uniformity; rather, it means coming together, respecting our differences, and building consensus for the greater good.





Peace in politics is not merely the absence of conflict, but the active pursuit of understanding and reconciliation. We must reject the politics of division, anger, and exclusion. Instead, let us choose the path of empathy, tolerance, and constructive debate. When we engage each other with respect—regardless of party or ideology—we cultivate the soil in which trust and progress can flourish.





As leaders and citizens, we have a responsibility to set an example of civility in our discourse and actions. Words matter. Let us use them wisely—to inspire, to heal, and to unite. Let us show our children that even in disagreement, we can be respectful and dignified; that our political differences need not divide our hearts.





The challenges Zambia faces—be they economic, social, or environmental—require collective effort and enduring cooperation across all sectors of society. No single individual or party holds all the answers. By working together, we can harness the best ideas, overcome adversity, and build a nation that is prosperous, just, and peaceful.





Let us renew our pledge to place unity and peace at the centre of our politics. Let us stand together, hand in hand, to build bridges where there are gaps, to find common ground where there are differences, and to always put our nation above personal or partisan interests. Together, we can create a legacy of harmony and progress for generations to come.





May peace guide our politics, and may unity strengthen our national spirit.



One Zambia One Nation

Thank you. God bless you, and God bless our nation.



Willah J Mudolo