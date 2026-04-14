PRESIDENTIAL candidate John Sangwa has withdrawn from the 2026 presidential race says he’s going back to being a lawyer

JOHN SANGWA WITHDRAWS FROM AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL RACE, RETURNS TO LEGAL PRACTICE



RENOWNED lawyer John Sangwa has withdrawn from the August 2026 presidential race, citing structural and legal barriers that have hindered his Movement for National Renewal from effectively participating in the electoral process.





In a statement, Mr. Sangwa says the movement faced significant challenges, including delayed registration by the Registrar of Societies, restrictions on nationwide mobilisation by the Zambia Police, and difficulties in raising campaign funds due to fears among supporters over traceability of contributions.





He explains that these obstacles created a “practically impossible” environment for the movement to meet the minimum requirements for participation in the general election.





Mr. Sangwa has also disclosed that he had declined offers from other political parties to stand as a presidential candidate or running mate, stressing that such arrangements would undermine the movement’s founding principles and amount to endorsing an unfair process.





Despite the setback, he has acknowledged the support of over one million Zambians who backed the initiative.





Sangwa has since announced his return to legal practice, where he intends to focus on governance and constitutional matters, while also dedicating more time to his family.



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