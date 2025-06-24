PRESIDENTIAL DELIVERY UNIT APPLAUDS CDF PROGRESS IN KABOMPO



By Wagon Media Team | Source: Kabompo Town Council



KABOMPO – In a strong show of government’s commitment to grassroots development, the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) visited Kabompo District today to assess the impact of projects implemented under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





The PDU team conducted on-the-ground inspections of various projects and expressed satisfaction with the visible progress made so far. From infrastructure upgrades to community empowerment programs, the results on display affirmed that the CDF is making a meaningful difference in the lives of ordinary citizens.





During the visit, local residents shared personal testimonies of how these developments have improved their livelihoods, citing enhanced access to services, job creation, and improved community infrastructure.





“We are seeing change we never thought possible in rural areas,” said one resident. “Thanks to CDF, our children can now go to better schools, and our communities feel safer and more connected.”





The PDU commended Kabompo’s local leadership and stakeholders for their dedication to transparent and effective implementation of CDF projects. It further encouraged them to sustain these efforts and scale up where possible to ensure long-term impact.





This oversight visit by the PDU underscores President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to ensuring that every kwacha allocated to the people delivers real value on the ground.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM