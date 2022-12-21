PRESS CONFERENCES THAT FIRE NO ONE

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (21.12.2022)

As was with previous press conferences of President HH, no one was fired. In KK days once state house announced that there would be a press conference next day; entire nation would get a signal that some Minister is about to be fired and guaranteed it always happened.

It’s 17 months after assuming power and our President has fired no Minister. Either they are all doing exceptionally fine or there is no better MP (UPND) to replace the badly performing ones.

Need I mention that the only signal that one has assumed power is when they control the weapons of disciplining erring citizens that break the law. This is why that signal of assuming tools of disciplining people namely guns is well publicized at the Heroes stadium Presidential inauguration ceremony. A reminder to all citizens of the new man discipline master.

It therefore goes without saying that firing underperforming Ministers is one of the cardinal functions of a President. He can even fire one today and re appoint them days later but atleast the President would have fulfilled one and if not main function of disciplining his cabinet lieutenants.

As not to just oppose and oppose, here is a positive from yesterday. The President disclosed that he monitors and reads a lot of social media sentiments. It’s good that he is able to pick up first hand what the majority citizens are saying and most of them being youths. He should however not endeavor on responding to defend himself but should quietly act or ignore their submissions. Speaking from experience here.

Gone are the days that Presidents would rely only on written OP reports some of which are cooked and sponsored by some powerful within party and government ranks for own agenda. Speaking from experience.

So I hope the President sees hereby me reminding him to fire One or ten Ministers at the end of the year and yes replace them with other MPs. UPND MPs that is and so to empathize that me and PF MPs are not available for appointments. The firing reminder herein is therefore not for personal but made in public and national interest.

France and Argentina coaches made a number of substitutes and that’s why we had a splendid World Cup final on Sunday.

He that apppints; should be able to fire. That’s the name of the game be it in football, companies, business, politics and leadership.

MBS21.12.2022