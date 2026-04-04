PRESS STATEMENT 0N THE REGISTRATION OF THE MOVEMENT FOR NATIONEL RENEWAL

(MNR) AND ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE AUGUST 2026 GENERAL ELECTION

The Movement for National Renewal (MNR) wishes to inform the people of Zambia that, on Tuesday, 3rd March 2026, it successfully mobilised at least one million citizens in support of its national agenda and that number has continued to grow.



MNR was founded on Sunday 12 October 2025 as a civic platform, with a clear objective: to mobilise one million Zambians as a precondition for its transition into a political party and participation in the 2026 general election. This milestone was achieved on Tuesday, 3rd March 2026.



Following this achievement, MNR publicly announced its transition into a political party at a press conference held on Friday, 6th March 2026. In accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of association, MNR is now duly constituted as a political party by the will of its members.



The Societies Act provides for the formal registration of a party once formed. Accordingly, MNR submitted its application for registration on Monday, 23 March 2026 to enable its participation in the general election scheduled for August 2026.

While MNR has complied with all legal requirements, the application remains pending.

We have been informed that thr process is awaiting authorisation from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, which was expected on Monday, 30th March 2026, and we have since been advised to revert on Monday, 6th April 2026



This delay, together with the introduction of additional procedural steps without clear statutory basis, raises serious constitutional and democratic concerns. Administrative processes must not operate in a manner that limits or delays the effective exercise of the right to participate in elections.



With the general election fast approaching, the continued delay is materially affecting MNR’s ability to prepare, organise, and particinate on an equal footing.



It is also hampering the Movement’s ability to mobilise lawful financial support. MNR has made a conscious decision to reject dependence on large private donors, and instead to build a movemen- funded by small contributions from ordinary Zambians.

This approach safeguards the Movement from undue influence and ensures that its leadership remains accountable only to the people. The delay undermines this model by limiting the Movement’s ability to mobilise transparent, citizen-driven support.

https://youtu.be/k4V8_2aR27c?si=fz1tCE6djrjcUQCQ



We call upon our supporters and all ordinary Zambians to continue contributing, in whatever way they can, to sustain the Movement. MNR is built by the people and funded by the pople, and it is through this collective effort that we will safeguard its independence and ensure that it remains accountable only to citizens.



We urge all our supporters across the country to continue mobilising, organising, and preparing In readiness for the general election peacefully, lawfully, and with discipline.



MNR remains committed to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and democratic participation. We note that Zambia’s legal framework, consistent with its regional and international commitments, guarantees the right of citizens to organisr and participate freely in political processes.



One million citizens have made thei- choice to organise and participate in the governance of their country.

That choice must be respected.

Further updates will be provided in due course