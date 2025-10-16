PRESS STATEMENT CALLING FOR LENIENCY AND COMPASSION IN THE CASE OF THE GRADUATING NURSE





For Immediate Release

Date: Thursday, 16th October 2025



In light of the recent statement by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia (NMCZ) regarding the conduct of a graduating nurse whose video has circulated widely on social media, I wish to appeal for leniency and understanding in handling this matter.





While it is true that professionalism and decorum must always guide those entrusted with the noble calling of nursing, it is equally important that we remain a society capable of forgiveness, compassion, and balance. The young nurse in question has since apologized and expressed remorse for her actions, a gesture that should not be taken lightly.





Yes, discipline and accountability are essential to upholding professional standards. However, we must also acknowledge the human side of growth and learning. This young nurse represents a generation that needs guidance, not condemnation; mentorship, not exclusion. Her lapse in judgment, while regrettable, should serve as a teachable moment rather than a life-altering punishment.





We must be honest with ourselves about the standards we set for others and ensure they are guided by fairness, consistency, and empathy. As a society, our strength lies not in how harshly we punish, but in how we help young people rise after they fall.





Therefore, I call upon the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia, the Ministry of Health, and the general public to accept the apology tendered by the young nurse and to extend grace. Let this experience strengthen our professional and moral compass, not destroy a budding career full of promise.





Zambia’s future depends on nurturing, not silencing the potential within our youth.



Issued by:



Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, MP

Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency

& Vice Chairperson – Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, Human Rights and Governance



16th October 2025