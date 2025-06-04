Press Statement from the Office of the Secretary General of the Tonse-PF Alliance, Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda





Date: June 04, 2025



The Tonse-PF Alliance unequivocally rejects the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as gazetted by the current administration. This proposed amendment is a blatant affront to our democratic principles and an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people.





1. Flawed Process and Lack of Genuine Consultation



The government’s approach to constitutional reform has been characterized by a top-down methodology, lacking genuine public consultation. Civil society organizations have expressed deep concern over the absence of a clear and transparent roadmap for the amendment process. The announcement of constitutional amendments without a detailed plan undermines the participatory nature essential for such a significant undertaking.







2. Superficial Inclusivity Measures



The allocation of only three seats for persons with disabilities in the expanded National Assembly is not only inadequate but also tokenistic. This minimal inclusion fails to address the broader issues of representation and inclusivity. Civil society organizations have emphasized that such limited representation does not align with the principles of equality and non-discrimination. Furthermore, the proposed reserved seats for women and youth, while seemingly progressive, lack a clear implementation framework, raising concerns about their effectiveness.





3. Piecemeal Amendments and Political Expediency



The proposed amendments resemble the previously rejected Bill 10, raising concerns about the government’s intentions. The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has criticized the government’s approach, describing it as a reintroduction of controversial provisions through the backdoor. LAZ emphasizes that any constitutional amendments should be comprehensive, widely consulted, and not politically driven.





4. Alternative Approach by the Tonse-PF Alliance



As an alternative government, the Tonse-PF Alliance advocates for a comprehensive and inclusive constitutional reform process. This process should:





Engage in Broad-Based Consultations:



• Involve all stakeholders, including civil society, political parties, traditional leaders, and the general public, to ensure that the reforms reflect the collective will of the people.





Ensure Genuine Representation:



• Implement measures that go beyond tokenism to ensure meaningful participation of marginalized groups, including women, youths, and persons with disabilities.





Adopt a Holistic Approach:



• Address interconnected issues within the governance ecosystem, such as judicial independence, checks and balances, and decentralization, rather than isolated amendments.





Maintain Transparency and Accountability:



• Provide a clear roadmap and timeline for the reform process, ensuring that citizens are informed and can actively participate at every stage.





In conclusion, the Tonse-PF Alliance stands firm in its commitment to protecting the sanctity of our Constitution. We urge the government to halt the current amendment process and initiate a genuine, inclusive, and comprehensive constitutional reform that truly reflects the aspirations of the Zambian people.



Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda



Secretary General



Tonse-PF Alliance