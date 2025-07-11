✅️ KWENYU!



PRESS STATEMENT

COMMISSIONING OF 38 CDF PROJECTS IN NALOLO CONSTITUENCY





We are delighted to announce the commissioning of 38 Community Development Fund (CDF) projects across Nalolo Parliamentary Constituency this week ,17 projects on the East Bank and 21 projects on the West Bank. These projects, collectively valued at K13 million, mark a monumental step forward in governments ongoing efforts to transform rural communities and enhance the quality of life for the people of Nalolo. Just a year ago we were commissioning 22 of similar community projects dotted across the District.





The commissioning activities began during the long holiday of Heroes and Unity Day a moment that resonates deeply with our national spirit of collective sacrifice, unity, and the pursuit of a better future. This timing is not just symbolic, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to building a legacy of development for future generations.





This milestone is also a strong testament to the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, whose policy direction and bold decision to exponentially increase the Constituency Development Fund is redefining the landscape of rural development. The CDF is no longer just a fiscal decentralization mechanism, it has become a key driver of equity, dignity, and access.





Communities that, since time immemorial, had no access to safe and running water now do. Learners who previously lacked desks and a conducive learning environment now have restored dignity and better opportunities. Notably, 7,471 desks have been delivered, positively impacting over 27,000 learners across public schools in Nalolo.





I must hasten to state that while we have made commendable progress, we are still a long way from completely eliminating pole and mud structures from government infrastructure. However, the current pace of development is both encouraging and unprecedented.





We further commend the Nalolo Town Council for their commendable teamwork and dedication in ensuring the successful delivery of these projects. Development is not achieved in isolation; it is a product of collaboration, and the Council’s role in project supervision, procurement, and community engagement has been pivotal. The traditional leadership under the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) is also strongly commended for their active involvement in collaborating with the office of the area Member of Parliament.





Above all, what a time to be alive and to be part of the transformational journey of the people of Nalolo, who graciously honored me with the sacred responsibility of being their Member of Parliament.





✅ 17 CDF Projects Commissioned – East Bank



1. Royal House Construction – Muoyo Ward | K848,020.94



2. Maternity Annex – Muoyo RHC | K1,195,876.13



3. Flushable Toilet – Lipaa Primary, Kataba Ward | K270,147.05



4. Flushable Toilet – Makwibi Primary, Muoyo Ward | K270,147.05





5. Solar Water Reticulation – Maande Primary | K194,250



6. Solar Water Reticulation – Lunga Primary | K195,250



7. Staff House – Nalolo Royal Health Clinic | K454,294



8. Solar Water Reticulation – Lwambi Primary | K200,000





9. Solar Water Reticulation – Kataba Primary & Health Post | K350,000



10. Flushable Toilet – Matongo Primary | K300,147.04



11. Solar Water Reticulation – Nalolo Primary | K246,000 (2024 CDF)



12. Flushable Toilet – Nanjucha Primary | K318,047.05





13. Flushable Toilet – Kataba Primary | K436,750



14. Flushable Toilet – Lwambi Primary | (2024 CDF



15. 1×3 Classroom Block – Lunga Combined School | K794,150.49 (2023 CDF)



16. Completion of 1×2 Classroom Block – Muoyo Primary | K350,000



17. 1×3 Classroom Block – Kataba Primary | K821,150





✅ 21 CDF Projects Commissioned – West Bank



1. 1×3 Classroom Block – Likulwe Primary | K831,150



2. 1×3 Classroom Block – Lunga Combined School | K793,055



3. Lyande Health Post & Staff House | K840,494



4. Solar Water System – Lyande Health Post | K193,350



5. Flushable Toilet – Lyande Health Post | K284,487





6. Solar Water System – Nambwea Secondary | K270,274



7. Flushable Toilet – Kaanda Primary | K195,000



8. Solar Water System – Kaanda Primary | K291,886



9. Solar Water System – Mande Primary | K193,350





10. Flushable Toilet – Sinungu Primary | K300,273



11. Solar Water System – Sinungu Primary | K196,380



12. Flushable Toilet – Shekela Primary | K325,964



13. Solar Water System – Shekela Primary | K194,510



14. Solar Water System – Sinungu Health Post | K196,380





15. Flushable Toilet – Sipungu Primary | K300,148



16. Flushable Toilet – Nyanye Primary | K328,774



17. Solar Water System – Nyanye Primary | K194,315



18. Solar Water System – Sumi Primary | K245,000



19. Solar Water System – Siloloti Primary | K226,250





20. Water Reticulation – Imafuwa Community School | K245,000



21. Solar Water System – Likulwe Primary | K245,000



These projects are not just numbers on a list they represent clean water, better classrooms, dignified health facilities, and hope restored. The above is a clear indictment that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) with leadership is not a myth it is a real and impactful tool that is changing lives and shaping the future of our communities.



Signed

Imanga Wamunyima MP-Nalolo

Hon Imanga Wamunyima Jr-Nalolo MP