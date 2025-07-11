✅️ KWENYU!
PRESS STATEMENT
COMMISSIONING OF 38 CDF PROJECTS IN NALOLO CONSTITUENCY
We are delighted to announce the commissioning of 38 Community Development Fund (CDF) projects across Nalolo Parliamentary Constituency this week ,17 projects on the East Bank and 21 projects on the West Bank. These projects, collectively valued at K13 million, mark a monumental step forward in governments ongoing efforts to transform rural communities and enhance the quality of life for the people of Nalolo. Just a year ago we were commissioning 22 of similar community projects dotted across the District.
The commissioning activities began during the long holiday of Heroes and Unity Day a moment that resonates deeply with our national spirit of collective sacrifice, unity, and the pursuit of a better future. This timing is not just symbolic, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to building a legacy of development for future generations.
This milestone is also a strong testament to the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, whose policy direction and bold decision to exponentially increase the Constituency Development Fund is redefining the landscape of rural development. The CDF is no longer just a fiscal decentralization mechanism, it has become a key driver of equity, dignity, and access.
Communities that, since time immemorial, had no access to safe and running water now do. Learners who previously lacked desks and a conducive learning environment now have restored dignity and better opportunities. Notably, 7,471 desks have been delivered, positively impacting over 27,000 learners across public schools in Nalolo.
I must hasten to state that while we have made commendable progress, we are still a long way from completely eliminating pole and mud structures from government infrastructure. However, the current pace of development is both encouraging and unprecedented.
We further commend the Nalolo Town Council for their commendable teamwork and dedication in ensuring the successful delivery of these projects. Development is not achieved in isolation; it is a product of collaboration, and the Council’s role in project supervision, procurement, and community engagement has been pivotal. The traditional leadership under the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) is also strongly commended for their active involvement in collaborating with the office of the area Member of Parliament.
Above all, what a time to be alive and to be part of the transformational journey of the people of Nalolo, who graciously honored me with the sacred responsibility of being their Member of Parliament.
✅ 17 CDF Projects Commissioned – East Bank
1. Royal House Construction – Muoyo Ward | K848,020.94
2. Maternity Annex – Muoyo RHC | K1,195,876.13
3. Flushable Toilet – Lipaa Primary, Kataba Ward | K270,147.05
4. Flushable Toilet – Makwibi Primary, Muoyo Ward | K270,147.05
5. Solar Water Reticulation – Maande Primary | K194,250
6. Solar Water Reticulation – Lunga Primary | K195,250
7. Staff House – Nalolo Royal Health Clinic | K454,294
8. Solar Water Reticulation – Lwambi Primary | K200,000
9. Solar Water Reticulation – Kataba Primary & Health Post | K350,000
10. Flushable Toilet – Matongo Primary | K300,147.04
11. Solar Water Reticulation – Nalolo Primary | K246,000 (2024 CDF)
12. Flushable Toilet – Nanjucha Primary | K318,047.05
13. Flushable Toilet – Kataba Primary | K436,750
14. Flushable Toilet – Lwambi Primary | (2024 CDF
15. 1×3 Classroom Block – Lunga Combined School | K794,150.49 (2023 CDF)
16. Completion of 1×2 Classroom Block – Muoyo Primary | K350,000
17. 1×3 Classroom Block – Kataba Primary | K821,150
✅ 21 CDF Projects Commissioned – West Bank
1. 1×3 Classroom Block – Likulwe Primary | K831,150
2. 1×3 Classroom Block – Lunga Combined School | K793,055
3. Lyande Health Post & Staff House | K840,494
4. Solar Water System – Lyande Health Post | K193,350
5. Flushable Toilet – Lyande Health Post | K284,487
6. Solar Water System – Nambwea Secondary | K270,274
7. Flushable Toilet – Kaanda Primary | K195,000
8. Solar Water System – Kaanda Primary | K291,886
9. Solar Water System – Mande Primary | K193,350
10. Flushable Toilet – Sinungu Primary | K300,273
11. Solar Water System – Sinungu Primary | K196,380
12. Flushable Toilet – Shekela Primary | K325,964
13. Solar Water System – Shekela Primary | K194,510
14. Solar Water System – Sinungu Health Post | K196,380
15. Flushable Toilet – Sipungu Primary | K300,148
16. Flushable Toilet – Nyanye Primary | K328,774
17. Solar Water System – Nyanye Primary | K194,315
18. Solar Water System – Sumi Primary | K245,000
19. Solar Water System – Siloloti Primary | K226,250
20. Water Reticulation – Imafuwa Community School | K245,000
21. Solar Water System – Likulwe Primary | K245,000
These projects are not just numbers on a list they represent clean water, better classrooms, dignified health facilities, and hope restored. The above is a clear indictment that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) with leadership is not a myth it is a real and impactful tool that is changing lives and shaping the future of our communities.
Signed
Imanga Wamunyima MP-Nalolo
Hon Imanga Wamunyima Jr-Nalolo MP