Pressure Builds Around Hungary’s Election

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 POLITICS — Pressure Builds Around Hungary’s Election

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Hungary to show support for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of a tight election.



And it is tight.

Recent polling shows:
▪️ Opposition Tisza Party ~44–45%
▪️ Orbán’s Fidesz ~41–42%



Some projections show an even wider gap — especially among decided voters.

For the first time in years, Orbán isn’t comfortably in control.
He’s fighting to hold onto power.



This isn’t just about Hungary.

Orbán has:
▪️ Blocked EU support for Ukraine
▪️ Repeatedly aligned closer to Russia’s position than Europe’s



Now, outside support is stepping in — right as the numbers tighten.

That timing isn’t random.

It’s a sign of something simple:

this election could actually go either way.

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