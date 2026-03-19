 POLITICS — Pressure Builds Around Hungary’s Election



U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Hungary to show support for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of a tight election.





And it is tight.



Recent polling shows:

▪️ Opposition Tisza Party ~44–45%

▪️ Orbán’s Fidesz ~41–42%





Some projections show an even wider gap — especially among decided voters.



For the first time in years, Orbán isn’t comfortably in control.

He’s fighting to hold onto power.



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This isn’t just about Hungary.



Orbán has:

▪️ Blocked EU support for Ukraine

▪️ Repeatedly aligned closer to Russia’s position than Europe’s



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Now, outside support is stepping in — right as the numbers tighten.



That timing isn’t random.



It’s a sign of something simple:



this election could actually go either way.