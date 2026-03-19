POLITICS — Pressure Builds Around Hungary’s Election
U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Hungary to show support for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of a tight election.
And it is tight.
Recent polling shows:
▪️ Opposition Tisza Party ~44–45%
▪️ Orbán’s Fidesz ~41–42%
Some projections show an even wider gap — especially among decided voters.
For the first time in years, Orbán isn’t comfortably in control.
He’s fighting to hold onto power.
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This isn’t just about Hungary.
Orbán has:
▪️ Blocked EU support for Ukraine
▪️ Repeatedly aligned closer to Russia’s position than Europe’s
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Now, outside support is stepping in — right as the numbers tighten.
That timing isn’t random.
It’s a sign of something simple:
this election could actually go either way.