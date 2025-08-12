Pretoria High Court sets  date  to hear Lungu family argument for an appeal against its earlier judgement

PRETORIA HIGH COURT SETS DATE FOR ESTHER LUNGU APPEAL HEARING





THE High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, has set Friday, August 15, 2025, at 09:00 hours, as the date to hear an application for leave to appeal in the matter between the Zambian Government and former First Lady Esther Lungu along with seven others.





The notice, issued by the Office of Justice Potteril, follows a formal application for leave to appeal lodged in the ongoing legal dispute.





The court has directed that any additional documents, apart from possible heads of argument, be filed no later than Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 15:00.





The matter is expected to proceed before the Pretoria High Court with both sides presenting arguments on whether the appeal should be allowed to move forward.





On Friday, August 8, the Pretoria High Court ordered that the remains of 6th President Edgar Lungu be repatriated to Zambia for burial at Embassy Park.





Delivering the judgment on behalf of two other judges, Acting Judge President of the South African High Court, Judge Aubrey Ledwaba, further directed that, in accordance with Zambian law, the former President be accorded a State Funeral.



ZNBC