PRICE CONTROLS NOT THE ANSWER



….Zambia needs structural solutions to lower cost of living, says Kanchibiya MP





Lusaka…Tuesday, October 28, 2025



Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has cautioned government against introducing price controls on essential commodities, warning that such a move could backfire and worsen Zambia’s cost-of-living crisis.





Reacting to reports that government is considering regulating prices of fertilizer, sugar, and cooking oil, Hon. Chanda said price controls may appear to offer temporary relief but would ultimately harm both consumers and producers.





“Price controls may seem like a quick fix, but history shows they often create more problems than they solve,” Hon. Chanda told Smart Eagles.



“They distort markets, discourage production, and lead to shortages that hurt consumers even more.”





He noted that when producers are forced to sell below their production costs, they reduce supply, leading to artificial scarcity and the emergence of black markets where prices are even higher.





“When you fix prices below production costs, producers cut back or close entirely. Products vanish from the shelves and reappear on the black market at inflated prices,” Hon. Chanda warned.



“We have seen this story before, and it never ends well for ordinary citizens.”





The Kanchibiya lawmaker urged government to instead focus on addressing the structural challenges driving high commodity prices.



These include high production and transport costs, import dependence, weak supply chains, and limited competition in key markets.





“Zambia needs solutions that strengthen productivity and efficiency, not policies that only mask inflation,” he said.



“We must focus on cutting energy and transport costs, promoting local manufacturing, and supporting smallholder farmers.”





Hon. Chanda further proposed reforms such as tax adjustments on essential goods, investment in renewable energy, improved feeder roads, and targeted subsidies for vulnerable households instead of blanket price controls.





“If we truly want to bring down the cost of living, we must build a resilient economy where goods are affordable because they are efficiently produced not because prices are artificially fixed,” he added.





He emphasized that while political pressure to act on rising prices is understandable, sustainable solutions lie in sound economic reforms, stronger competition, and local value addition.





“Price controls may sound popular in the short term, but they are not sustainable. The focus should be on lowering production costs, supporting our farmers and manufacturers, and protecting the most vulnerable through targeted support,” Hon. Chanda said.



SE