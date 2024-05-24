Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces July 4 general election in UK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided to have a national election on July 4. It’s likely that his Conservative party will lose to the opposition Labour Party, who have been in power for 14 years.

After lots of talk about when there would be a new vote, Sunak, who is 44 years old, said outside his home at 10 Downing Street that he was calling the election earlier than some people thought he would. This is a risky move because his party is not doing well in the opinion polls.

Sunak is not doing well in the polls and doesn’t have much support within his party. He is relying on a small group of advisers to help him through the upcoming election.

However, he seems to have made up his mind that now is the right time to present his plans for a new term to voters, because the economy is doing well with inflation going down and the economy growing quickly.

The person who used to work in banking and finance became the prime minister just under two years ago. Since then, he has had a hard time figuring out what he believes in and is getting more and more frustrated because he thinks his accomplishments are not being recognized.

Both parties have started campaigning for an election. They are already attacking each other on the economy and defense.

Sunak and his government say that Labour will raise taxes if they are in charge, and they don’t have a good plan for a dangerous world. But the opposition party denies these charges.

Labour says the government has not managed the economy well for 14 years. This has made people’s lives worse, and businesses have not had the stability they need to grow.

Labour said they were prepared for an election before it was announced.

“We are prepared to go anytime the prime minister decides to have an election. ” We have a plan and we are ready for an election. We believe the country wants a general election, said Labour leader Starmer’s spokesperson.