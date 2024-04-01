PRIME TV REPORTER ARRESTED FOR UNRULY BEHAVIOR AT A BAR IN CHADIZA – POLICE

April 1, 2024

Police in Chadiza charged and arrested Christopher Bazilio Banda for Conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Mr. Banda, 37, was picked at a Bar by officers who were on patrol at Chadiza Market Square on March 31, 2024 around 23:30 hours.

This happened after officers engaged the owner of a named bar to close but Mr. Banda, who was driving a branded Prime TV motor vehicle, appeared at the bar and upon being advised that he needed to go home since the bar was closing, he became unruly.

He was picked and detained in Police custody. He has since been released after paying Admission of guilty fine.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer