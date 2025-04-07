Prince Andrew accuser breaks silence over her ‘four days to live’ social media post

Virginia Giuffre has spoken out for the first time since her alarming social media post claiming she had “four days to live.”

The post, shared last Sunday, left many shocked and concerned for the well-known Jeffrey Epstein accuser, who also alleged she was abused by Prince Andrew—a claim the royal continues to deny.

In the post, Giuffre wrote:

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”



Now, in a statement to People magazine, Giuffre has shed light on her deteriorating health, referencing an incident from January.

“I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who abused and trafficked me… I can no longer stay silent,” she said. “Again, I thank everyone for their support.”

Giuffre was involved in a bus collision in rural Western Australia on March 24. However, police, the bus driver, and multiple witnesses have stated the crash wasn’t as serious as she made it seem online.

Her brother, Sky Roberts, later clarified that Virginia’s “four days to live” statement came from doctors who warned that without immediate treatment, her condition could have turned fatal. He added that not all of her injuries were necessarily caused by the bus crash, and it’s unclear what led to her kidney and liver complications.

“We still don’t know if it is,” he said. “I’m not a medical professional. That’s up to her doctor to determine.”

She remains hospitalized in Perth and is reportedly in serious but marginally improved condition.

This health scare follows a difficult personal period.

After settling with Prince Andrew in 2022—reportedly for millions—Giuffre moved to a $1.3 million country property, hoping for a fresh start with her family. The secluded 40-acre farm north of Perth features two homes, stables, and a custom-built dirt bike track. Yet what seemed idyllic from the outside has become an isolated and guarded space.

She now lives alone following a messy split from her husband, Robert, earlier this year. Reports also suggest she may be estranged from her children, who were not seen at her bedside during hospital visiting hours. Her eldest son is no longer connected with her on social media.

In another twist, Giuffre is expected to appear in court on April 9 for allegedly breaching a family violence restraining order at her home. Hospital staff say it’s unclear whether she’ll be discharged in time.

When she eventually leaves the hospital, she is expected to return to her secluded farm, where she now leads a reclusive life—distanced from the public, and it seems, from her own family.