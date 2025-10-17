Prince Andrew told Virginia Giuffre ‘my daughters are a little younger than you’ before having s33x

Prince Andrew told Virginia Giuffre that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were ‘just a little younger than you’ on the night they allegedly had s£x, the Epstein victim has claimed in her posthumous autobiography.

Ms Giuffre, who took her life six months ago, said she felt ‘like Cinderella’ when she was introduced to the Duke of York at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse in March 2001.

In her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, Andrew and guests alleged they broke the ice and played ‘a game’: trying to judge Virginia’s age.

Ms Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, alleged that Andrew, then 41, then ‘guessed correctly’.

She wrote in her memoir: ‘”My daughters are just a little younger than you,” he [Andrew] told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: “I guess we will have to trade her in soon”.’

Virginia alleged that after dinner and then partying at Tramp nightclub they slept together that night. Prince Andrew has always denied this, claiming he never met her and the famous photo of them together was faked.

Ms Giuffre wrote: ‘On the way back, Maxwell told me, “When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey [Epstein]”.’

She went on: ‘He [Andrew] was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright’ and claimed that during intercourse he was ‘particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches’.

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson famously had her feet kissed by Texan financier John Bryan at a villa in France in August 1992 – an intimate moment caught on camera.

Virginia claimed the Duke of York said ‘thank you’ in a ‘clipped British accent’ after their alleged sexual encounter when she was 17.

Virginia said that later Jeffrey Epstein gave her $15,000 for her night with Andrew.

The 400-page autobiography, Ms Giuffre gives her own detailed account of that infamous night.

In extracts published by The Guardian, she also recalled how Ghislaine Maxwell heaped praise on her after the encounter, saying ‘You did well, the Prince had fun’.

The explosive book is revolved around Ms Giuffre’s years spent as a sex slave to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his British madam Maxwell.

Prince Andrew denied having sex with Ms Giuffre, but forked out millions in an out of court settlement in February 2022.

In an extract, Ms Giuffre will give a detailed account of her claimed first meeting with Andrew, which she said happened on March 10, 2001.

She claimed the encounter came after she got on a flight from Tangiers, Morocco to London with Epstein and Maxwell.

They allegedly headed to Maxwell’s house in Belgravia before she was due to meet Prince Andrew.

The teenager had allegedly been told by Maxwell it was going to be a ‘special day’.

‘Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince’, she said.

More than three years after Prince Andrew finalised the civil case brought against him in New York for a reported £12million, the allegations harking back to 2001 continue to dog him.

Ms Giuffre sued Andrew, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 and under the spell of Epstein. The Duke settled out of court but has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing.