Prince Harry has met with his father King Charles III in London for the first time since February 2024.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been in the UK since Monday for a series of engagements, was seen arriving at Clarence House in a black car on Wednesday, just over an hour after the king returned from Scotland.

According to BBC, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea with his son, the Duke of Sussex, during a visit to the royal residence that lasted about 50 minutes.

The reunion comes after years of strained relations. Harry cut ties with the royal family in 2020 and relocated to California with his wife Meghan Markle. He last saw his father in early 2024, when he flew to the UK following the king’s cancer diagnosis.

Since then, Harry has admitted they were not on speaking terms, citing the ongoing court cases he is fighting in the UK and the allegations he made against the royal family in interviews and his memoir. Despite that, he has previously said he was hoping for reconciliation, stressing that he “does not know how much longer” his father has.

Harry, who on Monday visited the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, has returned to the UK several times in the last year but never managed to see his father until now — even when they were only miles apart.

Speculation of a possible meeting grew in July when King Charles’s press secretary was spotted in London with Harry’s communications team. Now, the long-awaited father-and-son reunion has finally taken place.