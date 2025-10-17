Prince Louis has turned down the chance to take up his first official role as a working royal as a patron of the World Conker Championships.

The offer was made to the seven-year-old prince after organisers heard about his habit of stashing conkers around Kensington Palace.

While Palace staff were amused at the invitation, Louis’ parents declined the offer as the young Prince is still some years away from starting work.

A palace spokesperson said: ‘We really appreciate the invite but currently Prince Louis is “conker-trating” on his studies.’

St John Burkett, spokesperson for the World Conker Championships told The Telegraph earlier this week that they had invited Prince Louis to the event as a patron and were ‘excitedly awaiting a response’.

He said: ‘Like the many other organisations for which members of the Royal Family are patrons, we have charitable aims and have raised approaching £450,000 to help people living with sight loss.

‘We were so heartened to hear that Prince Louis is such a conkers fan and he would be the perfect honorary patron for our organisation. We would be delighted were his parents to accept our offer.’

He added that Prince Louis would be welcome to attend an event in the future.

St John Burkett, spokesperson for the World Conker Championships told The Telegraph earlier this week that they had invited Prince Louis to the event as a patron and were ‘excitedly awaiting a response’.

He said: ‘Like the many other organisations for which members of the Royal Family are patrons, we have charitable aims and have raised approaching £450,000 to help people living with sight loss.

‘We were so heartened to hear that Prince Louis is such a conkers fan and he would be the perfect honorary patron for our organisation. We would be delighted were his parents to accept our offer.’

He added that Prince Louis would be welcome to attend an event in the future.