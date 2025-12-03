“PRIORITISE UNITY AND LOVE”, MUNDUBILE URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



2026 Presidential Aspirant Brian Mundubile has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to prioritise unity and love in his leadership.





Speaking when he featured on Nkani Yatu Program on Kwithu FM, Mr Mundubile says the Head of State should actively work to bring the country together by promoting harmony and encouraging citizens to emulate the same spirit.





He criticized recent statements attributed to President Hichilema, saying some of the remarks appear to fuel hate and revenge rather than reconciliation.





Mr Mundubile notes that certain incidents of tension and violence in the country can be traced to such sentiments, arguing that the President’s tone should reflect a desire to unite the nation instead of deepening divisions.





He said political rhetoric that dwells on hostility or blame creates an environment where conflicts become more likely, further eroding public confidence in efforts to foster peace.



Credit: Kwithu FM 93.3