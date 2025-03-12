PRIORITIZING OF MINING PROFITS OVER ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION CONDEMNED



…as Dr M’membe urges Zambians to seek ye first a government of the people, by the people and for people



Lusaka… Wednesday March 12, 2025



A major environmental disaster struck Chambishi last month when a tailings dam at Sino Metals failed, releasing over 50 million litres of acidic effluent into the Mwambashi River, a crucial tributary of the Kafue River.





The spill, which occurred on Tuesday, February 18, severely affected agricultural land, poisoned livestock, and disrupted water supply to nearly half a million residents in Kitwe, with further consequences for Kalulushi and Mpongwe.





In a statement, Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe expressed concern over the response from authorities and the mining corporation responsible.



He stated that while immediate condemnations were not the priority in the aftermath of such a disaster, adequate space had been given for action to be taken.





However, more than three weeks after the incident, he disclosed that no meaningful steps had been taken to address the situation.



Dr M’membe criticized Zambia’s regulatory agencies, including the Mines Safety Department (MSD), the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA), and the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), for what he described as historical negligence.





He stated that these institutions had continuously prioritized mining profits over environmental protection, leading to disasters such as this one.



He also pointed out that Zambia has robust environmental, water, and mining laws that clearly outline penalties and compensation for those affected by such incidents.





However, he questioned why these regulations were not being enforced in this case.



The Socialist Party leader argued that the long-term solution lay in establishing a government and regulatory agencies that prioritize the well-being of the people and environmental protection over the interests of multinational corporations.





He suggested that without such reforms, similar disasters would continue to occur.



“Seek ye first a government of the people by people for people, and its righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto that,” Dr M’membe stated.