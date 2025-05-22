PRISON AUTHORITIES ALLOW CHILANGWA TO ATTEND BURIAL OF HIS WIFE MWAMBA KAMBIKAMBI





Incarcerated former Kawambwa member parliament, Nickson Chilangwa arrives for his late wife’s church service at Chilanga UCZ church under tight security

Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP writes…

VERY HEÅRT BREÅKING

I have joined the møurners in Chilanga as we send off HON Nickson Chilangwa’s wife and and seeing Hon Chilangwa is really heart breåking and all I can do I wonder what happened to our humanity.

Hon Chilangwa appealed his conviction and applied for bail pending the appeal. A bail is a constitutional right that must be granted whether a judge feels you have a chance or not for your appeal to go through, it is provided for in our laws.

BA HH PELENI BA CHILANGWA BAIL.. HE IS A HUMÅN BEING TOO LIKE YOU REMEMBER THAT YOUR FRIENDS WHERE CONSIDERATE WHEN YOU WERE ARRESTED IN OPPOSITION AND THEY SET YOU FREE.

Think of that Sir.